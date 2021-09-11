Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 13-17

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect left lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Be alert for flagging operations on Route 20 and Route 649 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge work over Route 22 (Louisa Road) at mile marker 126. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 104. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance at mile marker 110. Westbound right shoulder closed Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadside work between mile marker 107 and mile marker 105. Westbound right lane and right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations from mile marker 126 to mile marker 129. Expect workers on the eastbound right shoulder in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 114 to mile marker 123. Expect workers on the right shoulder in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating southbound lane closures from the Interstate 64 ramp to Route 801 (Rock Branch Lane) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 29/250 to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 626 (Black Hill Road) and Route 1075 (Berkshire Drive). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 16 to mile marker 31. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1003 (Frost Street) – Road closed starting Monday for construction activities between Main Street and Salem Avenue.

Fluvanna County

Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Bridge deck repairs on structure over Mechunk Creek. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations between mile markers 140 and 145. Be alert for workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Paving operations westbound from mile marker 134 to mile marker 139. Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 639 (Doctors Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures starting Friday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 731 (Bannister Town Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Friday during daytime hours.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

Route 662 (Graves Mill Road) – Bridge work on structure over Whetstone Run. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15/33 (Main Street) – Railroad bridge work in Gordonsville. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 602 (Burr Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) to Route 602 (Old Office Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 621 (Church Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 630 (Matthews Mill Road) – Replacing multiple pipes between Route 677 (Piney Woods Road) and Route 629 (Lahore Road). Road closed to through traffic daily Monday through from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 724 (Gum Tree Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 629 (Lahore Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 751 (Melton Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 616 (Montford Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Monday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 762 (Wilderness Woods Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 602 (Black Walnut Run Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.