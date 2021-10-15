Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Oct. 18-22

Published Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, 7:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures and westbound left lane closed Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect alternating lane closures on the I-64 west exit 124 ramp to Route 250 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations at mile marker 124. Left shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and expect mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over Moores Creek and the railroad at mile marker 118. Right lane closed in both directions from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over Biscuit Run at mile marker 120. Right lane closed in both directions from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Interstate 64 – Pavement patching operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load from mile marker 118 to Interstate 81. Be alert for slow moving vehicles from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Transportation of a super load from the Nelson County line to Interstate 64. Be alert for slow moving vehicles from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) to Interstate 64. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Bridge work over the Mechums River near Route 240 (Three Notched Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 618 (Jefferson Mill Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hardware River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River near Route 641 (Frays Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Monroe Highway) – Pipe work between Route 643 (South Merrimac Road) and Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road). Northbound right lane closed Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Riley Road) and Route 613 (Waterloo Road). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 33 to mile marker 16. Expect workers near the travel lanes in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Business Route 17 (Free State Road) – Curb and gutter work from Interstate 66 to West Main Street. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed until Oct. 19. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Expect new traffic pattern Monday at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Be alert for intermittent traffic stops and lane closures while new signs and pavement markings are installed. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and expect mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Installation of reflective pavement markers from mile marker 134 to mile marker 131. Expect alternating westbound lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 699 (Indian Creek Road) – Inspection of bridge over the South Anna River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Greene County line to Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work at Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road). Expect alternating southbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Page County line to the Sperryville. Expect slow moving vehicles Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 729 (Ben Venue Road) and Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road). Right lane closed in both directions Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Mowing operations from Sperryville to the Culpeper County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.