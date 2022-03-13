Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of March 14-18

Published Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022, 2:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Road construction. State police will be conducting a slow roll in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 121 and mile marker 127, Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Drivers should slow down and expect delays.

(UPDATE) Debris cleanup – Be alert for multiple crews in the following areas as they remove trees and other storm debris from roadsides. Watch for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

Interstate 64. Expect left lane closures in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131, and in both the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 106 and mile marker 114 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

Route 6 (Irish Road). Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from the Nelson County line to the town of Scottsville daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in both the northbound and southbound lanes from Charlottesville to the Orange County line between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Debris removal Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and Route 6 (Irish Road). Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operation. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Route 22 (Louisa Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Edgehill Drive in Albemarle County to Route 616 (Whitlock Road) in Louisa County between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday in both the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Louisa County line, between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p. m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250. Expect alternating lane closures on the westbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Crews will be at the following locations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 64. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 120 and mile marker 121, the westbound lanes between mile marker 122 and mile marker 124, and the 121 eastbound and westbound exit ramps to Route 20 (Scottsville Road).

S. 29 (Seminole Trail). Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes at the crossover with Route 1520 (North Hollymead Drive).

S. 29 (Seminole Trail). Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes at the crossover with Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard).

Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound at southbound lanes from Route 1135 (Willow Lake Drive) to Route 338 (College Drive).

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from mile marker 100 to mile marker 124, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the northbound lanes at the ramp to Interstate 64 west on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes at Route 760 (Taylors Gap Road) Wednesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Traffic signal inspections. Expect mobile lane closures from U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 743 (Earlysville Road) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 20 and Monday, March 21.

(NEW) Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) – Traffic signal inspections. Expect mobile lane closures from U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 20 and Monday, March 21.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures in the westbound lanes from Route 1444 (Ricky Road) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road) daily, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Crews will be at the following locations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway). Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes from Route 756 (Heritage Woods Lane) to Route 229 (Rixeyville Road).

S. 211 (Lee Highway). Expect right shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 622 (Old Bridge Road).

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect right shoulder closures at Route 626 (Black Hill Road).

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect right shoulder closures at Route 802 (Springs Road).

(NEW) Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Debris removal from bridge at roadway. Expect left shoulder closures in the northbound lanes from Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road) to Route 626 (Homeland Road), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 799 (McDevitt Drive) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the westbound lanes between Route 699 (East Chandler Street) and Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road) on Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile alternating shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 in both eastbound and westbound lanes as crews clear ditches and drains on the right and left shoulders.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge inspection work. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 28 and mile marker 29 while crews work at the bottom of a bridge at U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Old Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lane at Route 837 (Bowers Run Drive), Monday through Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) for road construction.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Bridge Inspection Work. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes while crews inspect the bridge over Mine Run on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), Sunday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 859 (Village Center Drive) — Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the westbound lanes between U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) to Route 28 (Catlett Road) on Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect left lane closures eastbound from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily between mile marker 131 and mile marker 138 while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 132 to mile marker 148, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Crews will be at the following locations Monday through Friday.

Interstate 64. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes from mile marker at mile marker 141, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound off-ramps at exit 143, Route 208 (Courthouse Road) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 64. Expect right shoulder closures at from mile marker 145 to mile marker 146 in the westbound lanes, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road). Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes at Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Debris removal. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from Route 626 (Gibbs Road) to U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 651 (Terrys Run Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 1130 (Orange Springs Road) Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations from U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.