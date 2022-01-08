Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of Jan. 10-14

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect single lane closures Monday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Traffic Signal Inspections –Expect mobile alternating directional lane closures on the following roads for inspection of traffic signals at multiple intersections. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zone on the following roads:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) from the Greene County line to Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) and Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road), Sunday and Monday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 649 (Airport Road) and Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road), Monday and Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 29 from Seminole Lane (Route 1438) to Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive), Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 29 from Ashwood Boulevard (Route 1670) to Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road), Wednesday and Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 29 from Charlottesville Fashion Square to Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive), Wednesday and Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29/250 Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit from U.S. 29 Business (Emmet Street) to Hydraulic Road. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound, Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

(UPDATE) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 689 (Burchs Mill Road) – Emergency repairs to the bridge over Stockton Creek. Repairs complete, bridge has reopened to traffic with a five ton weight limit.

Fauquier County

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Grays Mill Road) to Route 676 (Riley Road). Northbound mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 Business (Rectortown Road) – Occasional westbound lane closure during concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 Business (West Main Street). Lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) to Route 621 (Seville Road). Mobile work zone southbound with right shoulder closures. Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

