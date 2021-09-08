Concern raised over missing Waynesboro woman

The AWARE Foundation is raising attention to a missing person case involving a Waynesboro woman who was the subject of a protective order.

Candi Royer, 41, has been missing since Aug. 24. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, she was last in communication with her family that day around 4:06 p.m., and has not had communication with her family since, which is out of character for her.

Days before her disappearance, she reportedly had filed for a protective order against her ex-boyfriend, Travis Brown, 29, who is wanted in relation to multiple felonies for vehicle thefts, breaking and entering, in Albemarle County.

Brown is also wanted by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault and battery, which resulted from an altercation with Royer.

Since Royer’s disappearance, authorities have not been able to locate Brown.

Friends and family are worried about her well-being and fear that she may be unwillingly with Brown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Candi Royer and/or Travis Brown, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on 540-245-5333.