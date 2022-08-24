ClineWatch: Coastal elites?
According to Congressman Ben Cline:
Biden’s student loan debt cancellation is a handout to the coastal elites and will fall on the backs of hardworking American taxpayers who didn’t have a chance to attend college.
Cline’s attempt to play the populist card is pathetic. His voting record belies his effort to portray himself as a champion of those who haven’t attended college. The bipartisan infrastructure law on which Cline voted NO provides $800 million in dedicated funding for job training for people who don’t attend college, besides other funding for non-college workforce development.
Biden’s action will provide badly-needed relief to tens of millions of non-coastal-elite middle-income people, many of whom are the first in their families to graduate from college.
Here’s how one commenter responded to Cline’s Facebook post:
And let me assure you, Congressman: The “coastal elites,” such as they are, do not require student loans in the first place.
Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.