ClineWatch: Coastal elites?

AFP
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

According to Congressman Ben Cline:

Biden’s student loan debt cancellation is a handout to the coastal elites and will fall on the backs of hardworking American taxpayers who didn’t have a chance to attend college.

cline student loans

Cline’s attempt to play the populist card is pathetic. His voting record belies his effort to portray himself as a champion of those who haven’t attended college. The bipartisan infrastructure law on which Cline voted NO provides $800 million in dedicated funding for job training for people who don’t attend college, besides other funding for non-college workforce development.

Biden’s action will provide badly-needed relief to tens of millions of non-coastal-elite middle-income people, many of whom are the first in their families to graduate from college.

Here’s how one commenter responded to Cline’s Facebook post:

And let me assure you, Congressman: The “coastal elites,” such as they are, do not require student loans in the first place.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


AFP

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.