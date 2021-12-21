Checkpoint Strikeforce promotes one simple message: Don’t drink and drive

We’re 20 years into Checkpoint Strikeforce, and the effort aimed at deterring drunk driving in the Commonwealth can claim this success: a 41.2 percent drop in alcohol-related crashes since 2001.

“Keep your family, your community, and yourself safe by not drinking and driving this holiday season,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “You can always designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use public transportation and rideshare services. We owe our thanks to law enforcement professionals for keeping people safe this holiday season. Together, we can reduce impaired driving and save lives.”

In 2020, Virginia lost 272 lives in alcohol-related crashes, so, obviously, still a lot of work to do here.

“The holidays traditionally pose an increased risk for fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving,” said Richard D. Holcomb, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Our goal is to ensure each and every Virginian gets home safely to their families this holiday season. Between Thanksgiving 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021 alone, 14 Virginians lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes. Our message is simple: as you celebrate with loved ones this holiday season, don’t put lives at risk by getting behind the wheel after drinking.”

Virginia State Police will work through the holidays as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use seatbelts.

116 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the holiday wave of Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign from December 15 through New Year’s Day. Law enforcement officers will increase the police presence in high-risk areas and establish 55 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.

Complementing the high visibility enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is running a surround-sound ad campaign called “Act Like It.”

The campaign reminds viewers that drinking and driving is irresponsible—if you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home.

To review alternative transportation options and to see the 30-second ad, visit www.ActLikeIt.org.

