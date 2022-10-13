Menu
Central Shenandoah Health District: Monkeypox vaccines now available more widely in region

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
monkeypox vaccine
(© Pixel-Shot – stock.adobe.com)

The Central Shenandoah Health District is now offering self-scheduled monkeypox vaccine clinics for anyone who meets the eligibility criteria at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department, Staunton-Augusta Health Department and Lexington-Rockbridge Health Department.

This is a transition from their former invite-only monkeypox vaccine clinics.

Eligible recipients include:

  • Anyone who has been exposed to a person diagnosed with monkeypox during their infection; or
  • People who know that a sexual partner in the past two weeks was diagnosed with monkeypox; or
  • Any person who has had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the past two weeks; or
  • Sex workers; or
  • Staff at establishments or events where sexual activity occurs; or
  • Any person who is living with HIV/AIDS; or
  • Any person with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months.

“We are excited to begin providing open clinic opportunities to our community,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, interim director of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “Those who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to make an appointment.”

Anyone who meets the eligibility criteria can make an appointment online at vase.vdh.virginia.gov or by calling the CSHD hotline at (877) 949-8378.

Anyone who makes an appointment who does not meet the eligibility criteria will not be able to receive a vaccine.

For the latest information about monkeypox from the Virginia Department of Health, visit the monkeypox information webpage at www.vdh.virginia.gov/monkeypox/.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

