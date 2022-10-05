CDC drops COVID-19 travel advisories; tips for travelling overseas

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appear to be in agreement with President Joe Biden’s remarks that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

On Monday, the CDC dropped COVID-19 travel notices from its website. These notices were issued early in the pandemic.

“As fewer countries are testing or reporting COVID-19 cases, CDC’s ability to accurately assess the COVID-19 (travel health notice) levels for most destinations that American travelers visit is limited,” according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends travelers check out their notices and advisories before travelling – as they may post notices in the future if a situation or new variant of the virus is discovered.

The CDC is also still recommending travelers are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.

During the height of the pandemic, the U.S. barred people who had visited dozens of country. The U.S. had also required people to test negative before boarding planes.

The U.S. also required masks on public transportation until that requirement was lifted by court order.

Experts still recommend that you protect yourself when travelling overseas.

