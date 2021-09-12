Cavalier Marching Band silenced by university mask mandate

Fans at Saturday’s game between UVA and Illinois in Scott Stadium might have noticed a lower din of sound from the direction of the Cavalier Marching Band.

The reason for the silence: a mask mandate.

“The Band is heeding the direct recommendation from our University physicians, supported by the Provost, to mask anytime we are in the stands,” said Dr. Elliott Tackitt, the director of the Cavalier Marching Band, in a Sunday email to AFP staff writer Scott German, who had inquired about the relative lack of sound from the band during Saturday’s game.

Fans were not required to mask while in the stands, on the concourses or on the hill at the open end of the stadium at Scott Stadium on Saturday, as had also been the case for the Week 1 home game with William & Mary.

“Because we are masked, our wind players are unable to perform in the stands,” Tackitt said in the email. “Thankfully, our drumline members are still able to perform as usual, and our wind players and color guard members are working diligently to participate physically with horn moves and visual elements.”

Story by Chris Graham