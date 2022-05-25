Suspect in custody, man suffers life-threatening injuries in Crimora shooting

A 58-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Crimora Tuesday night, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, which reports that it has a suspect in custody.

The shooting was reported on Haywood Lane.

“This is an isolated incident, and there’s no threat to the community at this time,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses.

