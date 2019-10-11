Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing hunter
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing man who was last seen at his Craigsville home at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Gordon Petenbrink, 75, is said to have been going hunting and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. It’s unknown, at this time, if Petenbrink took a weapon with him.
The Sheriff’s Office received the report earlier today (Friday) and a search was launched. Several agencies are assisting in the search: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta County Communication Center, Virginia State Police, VDEM, Craigsville PD, and Augusta County Fire/Rescue.
If anyone has any information about this missing man, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
