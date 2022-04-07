Augusta County high school teacher faces sexual battery charge

A Wilson Memorial High School teacher has been charged with one count of sexual battery at the conclusion of an investigation by Augusta County authorities into students being inappropriately touched.

Michael Freeman, 47, of Waynesboro, faces a Class 1 misdemeanor sexual battery count, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning.

Freeman has been released on bond.

The release said the sheriff’s office will not be releasing further information on the investigation at this time.

The news of the investigation first became public on March 4, when the sheriff’s office reported that it had begun an investigation into reports of inappropriate touching of students by a then-unnamed teacher.

The sheriff’s office said in a March 4 news release that it was then in the process of conducting multiple inquiries, interviews and working with school administrators to identify students involved.

The Augusta County Public Schools superintendent’s office and Child Protective Services had been made aware of the investigation and are actively working with the sheriff’s office, per the March 4 release.

