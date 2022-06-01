Augusta County: Authorities searching for teen missing since April

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who has not been heard from since April, but was just reported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Dominick Allen Cason, 19, 6’0”, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, could possibly be in the Staunton, Waynesboro or Augusta County areas.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

