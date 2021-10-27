American Shakespeare Center begins watch parties with ‘MacBeth’ on Friday

American Shakespeare Center will present virtual versions of its acclaimed productions of Macbeth, All’s Well That Ends Well and Henry V this fall in its home, the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton.

The world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s original indoor theatre, the Blackfriars offers audiences the opportunity to authentically experience Shakespeare’s masterworks. These “Blkfrs TV” virtual productions were filmed live on the Blackfriars stage in cinema-quality video.

Watch Party tickets are “Pay What You Will” and include free talkbacks with artists after the show. Tickets and more information here: americanshakespearecenter.com/events/watch-parties.

In order to provide the safest experience for patrons and staff, the American Shakespeare Center requires audiences to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative NAAT or PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of the performance to attend shows.

More information here: americanshakespearecenter.com/vaccination-requirements-faq.

Schedule

Macbeth

Friday, October 29th 7:30 p.m.

Kick off your Halloween weekend with witches, magic, and murder. The audience is encouraged to wear costumes.

All’s Well That Ends Well

Friday, November 5th 7:30 p.m.

The perfect date night or girls’ night out, this witty romance mixes heartbreak, hilarity, and a strong-minded heroine who will not be denied.

Henry V

Friday, November 12th 7:30 p.m.

Bold battles and glowing romance drive this the most exciting of Shakespeare’s histories. Presented in honor of Veteran’s Day.

All three productions are also available to watch at home via Blkfrs TV. Tickets and information here: americanshakespearecenter.com/blkfrs_winter21.

