Albemarle County: Lightning strike sparks structure fire on Steeplechase Run
Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on the 1800 block of Steeplechase Run.
The first apparatus arrived on scene five minutes after dispatch and observed fire from the roofline indicative of an attic fire. The fire was extinguished at 3:58 pm
All occupants (including the family dog) were able to safely evacuate the home with no reported injuries. The fire caused extensive damage and displaced the family who are now staying with area relatives. The family was alerted to the fire by a passerby who also call 9-1-1.
The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to have been caused by a lightning strike. The damage is estimated to be $175,000.