 ACC Power Rankings Week 11: It’s starting to make sense now

Clarity was the theme for Week 11 of the Atlantic Coast Conference football season.

With Pitt’s Thursday night overtime win over North Carolina, 30-23, in a game that concluded in a driving rainstorm, and Wake Forest beating NC State, 45-42, both teams are clearly in control their own fate to division crowns.

In the Steel City, Pitt raced out to an early lead over UNC, only to need an overtime to survive a gallant Tar Heel comeback effort.

In Winston-Salem, the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack traded blows for 60 minutes. Wake recovered an onside kick by NC State to in the final minute of the game to hang on for the win.

Even so, the final two weeks of action in conference play could still move different teams into the top of each division the possibilities are getting slimer.

In the Atlantic Division, Wake Forest has the inside track to its first division title since 2006. The Deacons have a huge matchup next at Clemson.

A Wake win in Death Valley clinches the division title; a loss and suddenly the Tigers would be alive and well.

NC State is an a much more precarious position. The Wolfpack still has a pulse, although a weak one, to winning the Atlantic. Simply put, NC State needs help a lot of help to win the division.

In the Coastal, Pitt’s win over UNC, coupled with Miami’s loss to Florida State, made it essentially a two-team race between the Panthers and Virginia, who conveniently square off in Heinz Field Saturday.

Miami and Virginia Tech play in what is an elimination game Saturday in South Florida. The loss to FSU took the wind out of the Hurricanes’ chances for a division title.

Atlantic Division

Wake Forest (6-0, 9-1) The Demon Deacons bounced back from its first loss of the season to win a huge division matchup with NC State, 45-42, on Saturday. Wake recovered a Wolfpack onside kick to preserve the win. NC State (4-2, 7-3) In an absolute shootout in Winston-Salem, State found themselves playing catchup most of the game. Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns. Clemson (5-2, 7-3) The Tigers held a scrimmage contest that counted against Connecticut Saturday, mauling the Huskies, 44-7. Clemson entertains Wake Saturday in Death Valley. Louisville (3-4, 5-5) The Cardinals dominated Syracuse in all three facets of the game, drubbing the Orange, 41-3. FSU (3-4, 4-6) The Seminoles used a late rally to defeat Miami, 31-28. Trailing 28-23 and taking over at their own 20-yard line, converting two fourth-down situations along the way. Florida State quarterback Jordon Travis scored from 1 yard out with 26 seconds to go for the win. Boston College (2-4, 6-4) The Eagles must be pondering what their season could have been without the injury to quarterback Phil Jurkovec. BC has followed a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins following Jurkovec’s return from as right wrist injury. Saturday Boston College won in Atlanta over Georgia Tech, 41-30. Syracuse (2-4, 5-5) The Orange could have reached bowl eligibility with a strong performance in Louisville. Neither happened, as Syracuse was destroyed by the Cardinals, 41-3.

Coastal Division

Pitt (5-1,8-2) Pittsburgh moved to within one win of punching its ticket to Charlotte and the ACC Championship game with a overtime win over UNC. A win over Virginia next will clinch the Coastal Division title for Pitt. Virginia (4-2, 6-4) Without Brennan Armstrong, the Cavaliers were easy pickings for high-powered Notre Dame, falling 28-3. Despite losing for the second straight game, Virginia still controls its own destiny in the Coastal Division. It starts Saturday at Pittsburgh. Miami (3-3, 5-5) The Hurricanes had a chance for a statement win on Saturday against FSU. Indeed, Miami did make a statement in the 31-28 loss, and that was, the Hurricanes still have a way to go in restoring respectability to the program. Virginia Tech (3-3, 5-5) The Hokies took out a season’s worth of frustration out on Duke, blowing out the Blue Devils, 48-17. North Carolina (3-4 ,5-5) The Tar Heels’ season of misery continued with the overtime loss to Pitt. UNC came out flat came out flat against the Panthers, falling behind 17-0. North Carolina rallied to force overtime, but in the end Kenny Pickett and Pitt survived. Georgia Tech (2-6, 3-7) GT lost a shootout to Boston College, 41-30. Duke (0-6, 3-7) The Blue Devils came into Saturday’s contest with Virginia Tech having won three of their last four games in Blacksburg. Make it three of five. Duke was demolished by Tech, 48-17.

Story by Scott German

