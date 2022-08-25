Officials: Working fire alarms help Harrisonburg family escape structure fire
A Harrisonburg family was able to escape a structure fire in the 1400 block of Country Club Court last weekend after being alerted to the fire by smoke alarms.
Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to the fire Saturday morning at 9:05 a.m. First arriving units found smoke showing from the second- and third-floor windows, and crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire. The situation was marked under control at 9:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional as a result of an unattended smoking device.
The family was able to evacuate while only suffering minor injuries.
“Fire can grow and spread through a home in a matter of seconds,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “That’s why the advance warning provided by smoke alarms is essential to saving lives.”
Follow these fire prevention tips to ensure your home and family’s safety:
- Have smoke alarms in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement.
- Make a home escape plan. Draw a map of each level of your home and two ways out of each room.
- Practice what to do in case there is smoke. Get low and go. Get out fast.
HFD offers free smoke alarms to all City of Harrisonburg residents. For assistance or inquiries about the free smoke alarm program or questions about fire safety, call HFD at 540-432-7703 or stop by any fire station.