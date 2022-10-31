Menu
womens soccer 11 duke upsets 8 uva in acc tournament 2 1
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #11 Duke, with second-half goal, upsets #8 UVA in ACC Tournament, 2-1

Chris Graham
Last updated:
soccer throw
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Eleventh-ranked Duke got a goal from Kat Rader in the 56th minute and made it hold up in a 2-1 win over #8 UVA in the 2022 ACC Tournament on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

Duke (12-4-2) struck in the third minute with an attack down the left side that started with Maggie Graham finding Rader in transition before Rader quickly played the ball ahead to Michelle Cooper. Cooper picked up the ball in stride approaching the box and sent her shot in across the face of the goal and past the left post for the score.

Virginia (13-3-3) tied things up in the 36th minute with a goal from Alexa Spaanstra. Talia Staude brought the ball up the middle of the field and found Lia Godfrey near the box where the junior midfielder redirected the ball ahead to Spaanstra for the finish.
The Blue Devils reclaimed the lead in the 56th minute as Cooper picked up a ball on a turnover and started the counter. Cooper found Rader out wide on the left corner of the box and the freshman took her chance, beating a defender and putting the ball in past the back post.

“It was a tough result,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “We played very well in large stretches. Give Duke credit for burying the chances they got. They punished us for some mistakes that we made and that’s what good teams do. We knew this was going to be a close game that would come down to making plays. We didn’t make enough in our defensive box and we didn’t make enough in the offensive box. We’ve got to get a little more consistent. Obviously, the first five minutes is causing us some problems. It’s not as simple as people think it is; I wish it was a mentality thing but there’s a little more that goes into it. I have a lot of confidence in the team and we have a whole new season ahead; I’m focused on getting better and preparing ourselves for the NCAA Tournament.”

Virginia will now await the announcement of the NCAA Tournament field on Monday, Nov. 7.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!)

