Women’s lacrosse: Big second half lifts #7 Virginia to 16-8 win at William & Mary

The #7 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (5-0) scored seven unanswered goals in the second half to win 16-8 at William & Mary (2-1) on Tuesday evening at Martin Family Stadium in Williamsburg.

Four players finished with hat tricks in the win. Senior Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) had six points on three goals and three assists to lead the Cavaliers. Senior Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.), sophomore Ashlyn McGovern (Phoenix, Md.) and freshman Lillie Kloak (Ridgewood, N.J.) each added three goals.

The Cavaliers outscored William & Mary 10-4 in the second half and held the Tribe without a goal until the 10:29 mark.

Virginia was on the board first with a free position goal by Jackson. After William & Mary tied it up, UVA took a 2-1 lead on a free position goal by Kloak. The Tribe tied it up again, then Shoemaker caused a turnover at midfield that Jackson picked up and ran down for the score to put UVA ahead 3-2. The Cavaliers took a 4-2 lead on Kloak’s second free position. William & Mary cut it back to one before Jackson and Kloak completed their hat tricks in the first half to give UVA a 6-3 lead. The Tribe scored before the half as UVA took a 6-4 lead into the break.

The Cavaliers came out strong in the second half with a 7-0 run. Shoemaker scored, and McGovern had back-to-back goals in 17 seconds then added a third to give UVA a 10-4 lead. Freshman Grayson Offutt (Arlington, Va.) scored with the assist from Jackson and Shoemaker added two more in the run. The teams traded goals to close the game.

