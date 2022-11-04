Menu
womens basketball uva downs pitt johnstown 92 45 in preseason exhibition
Sports

Women’s Basketball: UVA downs Pitt-Johnstown, 92-45 in preseason exhibition

Chris Graham
Published:
camryn taylor
Camryn Taylor. Photo: UVA Athletics

Camryn Taylor had 22 points, Taylor Valladay 21, and UVA defeated Pitt-Johnstown 92-45 in a preseason exhibition game on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Taylor scored her 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, and she had 10 rebounds for Virginia, while Valladay poured in her 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting with four assists.

London Clarkson scored 13 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting.

“It was good to get under the lights,” first-year UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I think we had a little bit of nerves out there. We didn’t really shoot it as well as we could have, but I was happy to see us put up 90 points on them. I think the defense has to get better, obviously. I think that was pretty glaring. We didn’t really play together on that side of the ball. I thought that was just a little bit of nerves, so stuff we can work on in practice.

“I was happy to see some fans in the stands. Hopefully, there’ll be more as we move forward,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “But it’s good for everybody to get those jitters out. Players want to execute what we’re doing for me, for themselves, and for the fans. So just to get [the jitters] out in this game and then get focused for the next one is really, really gonna help us.”

Virginia opens the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, with a 5 p.m. game against George Washington. Please note the 5 p.m. start time

The Cavaliers start the season with four straight home games, including its first ACC contest on Sunday, Nov. 13, against Wake Forest

For advance single-game purchases, reserved seats are $12, and general admission tickets are $8. On game day at the box office, reserved seats are $15, and general admission tickets are $10.

