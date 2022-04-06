Winchester outpatient addiction treatment center offers on-demand recovery

An outpatient addiction treatment program serving thousands of patients in the Mid-Atlantic has opened an outpatient addiction treatment center in Winchester.

BrightView’s new center provides accessible, comprehensive addiction treatment in a discreet outpatient setting.

In 2020, Virginia reported that fatal overdoses reached an all-time high, mirroring the grim pattern of communities nationwide. The data, compiled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, included a near-doubling of the presence of methamphetamine in fatal cases from 2019.

BrightView’s treatment programs include medication assisted treatment, individual and group therapy, peer support, and social services to address the full range of challenges associated with substance use disorder. Each program is customized to meet the goals and needs of the patient, ensuring the best chances of long-term success.

The company’s commitment to quality care includes providing masks and hand sanitizing stations onsite, social distancing, and offering telehealth and virtual treatment options.

The new Winchester center can serve virtually unlimited residents due to its outpatient model. By connecting patients to case managers and working with local agencies, BrightView also helps people find safe housing, reliable transportation, access to food, and even prepare for jobs. In fact, unemployment rates among BrightView patients decrease by 50 percent on average in the first 90 days of treatment.

“BrightView is enthusiastic about serving the Winchester area with innovative, research-based addiction treatment,” said Chad Smith, BrightView’s CEO.

“We understand from decades of research that improving lives one patient at a time creates positive trends across the community. Building partnerships with local medical providers and justice system professionals is also crucial in developing continuity of care. We want to ensure that anyone with the disease of substance use disorder can achieve long-term recovery.”

People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com. Treatment often begins the same day, and walk-ins are welcome until 3:00 pm on weekdays.

For patients in withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication, complete their first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.

“Our Winchester center treats adults seeking help with a variety of substance use disorders,” said Lance Woods, a Virginia resident and BrightView vice president of operations. “This area is our home and the BrightView team is committed to helping people recover by providing accessible, substance use care in a friendly, non-judgmental setting. Our goal is to create a healthier, happier community for everyone in Winchester.”

In addition to helping individuals and their families, effective outpatient addiction treatment reduces pressure on the criminal justice system and local hospitals. BrightView patients decrease time spent in jail by nearly 70 percent on average during their first 90 days in the outpatient program.

Patients also report a 33 percent reduction in emergency room visits in the first three months and a 50 percent reduction after one year.

