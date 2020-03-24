WHRO providing access to online high school courses

WHRO Public Media is offering to everyone in Virginia access to its offering of 25 high school online courses.

WHRO Public Media is owned by 21 school divisions and works with highly-qualified educators to develop these award-winning courses.

Each course has the entire year of course content available for free.

Students, teachers, parents and administrators can access the courses here.

“Our online courses engage a variety of learning methods and can be instructor-led, self-taught, or used in blended learning environments. They are SOL-aligned, media rich, and fully customizable to meet school division’s needs,” said Bert Schmidt, president and CEO of WHRO Public Media.

Schmidt is the former president and CEO of WVPT in Harrisonburg.

WHRO Education’s premier library of digital content, eMediaVA, is a one-stop collection of high-quality instructional resources that are aligned to Virginia’s SOL.

With more than160,000 digital learning objects, eMediaVA draws content from trusted sources such as the Library of Congress, National Geographic Education, Sesame Workshop, Science Museum of Virginia, NASA and many more.

It boasts a number of tools that allow teachers to establish playlists, upload their own content, create questions and create playlists. Because eMediaVA is web based, all of this is available anywhere teachers or students have an internet connection.

Access to eMediaVA is free to all Virginia public, private and home-school educators and their students.

Tutorial documents are available at emediava.org/help.

