‘Whose Live Anyway?’ improv tour coming to Dominion Energy Center

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will present their new improv tour, “Whose Live Anyway?” at Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center on Friday, Sept. 23rd at 8 p.m.

“Whose Live Anyway?” is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes.

Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions, and you might be asked to join the cast onstage. Whose Live Anyway? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

Tickets are available at DominionEnergyCenter.com, and by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849).