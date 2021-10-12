Waynesboro recognized by International Economic Development Council

The Waynesboro Economic Development and Tourism department received a Silver Rank for its Key Industry Brochure series, a project in the category of Print Brochure of the International Economic Development Council.

“It is truly an honor to have our work recognized by our peers,” says Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism. “This brochure series was created in-house with design collaboration from Queen City Creative.”

“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for every day,” said 2021 IEDC Board Chair and Invest Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Tom Kucharski. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life.”

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders. 25 award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from four countries.

Originally conceived pre-pandemic in preparation for an active trade show and marketing mission calendar, the project was stalled during 2020 and completed in early 2021.

Five key industry sector brochures and an Opportunity Zone prospectus form a complementary package of relevant information designed to provide basic information about the city including contact information, recent rankings or accolades, colorful photos, maps, icons depicting basic demographic information, and descriptions of the talent pipeline; cultural and recreational amenities; transportation and infrastructure; operating costs for that industry; incentives; and an industry overview with a historic twist.

Brochures are available on the Waynesboro business website and are used to market Waynesboro to site location consultants, corporate real estate executives, and the local real estate community.