Water line installation on Barracks Road, Georgetown Road overnight

Published Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, 2:29 pm

Tonight, a contractor for the Albemarle County Service Authority will be working from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on a water main installation in the area of Route 654 (Barracks Road), from Route 656 (Georgetown Road) to U.S. 29/250 bypass interchange. Expect lane closures in the eastbound lane of Barracks Road.

Starting Tuesday morning through Friday, the contractor will be working from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on roadsides in the area of Route 656 (Georgetown Road) from Route 654 (Barracks Road) to the crossover with Route 1335 (Court Place).

No lanes of traffic will close, but be alert for work crews near the roadway.

Once the installation is complete, workers will begin milling and paving the roadways.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

