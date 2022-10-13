Menu
Culture

Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
bee hives
(© sushaaa – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.

Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications.

Qualification requirements

  • Application submitted between Oct. 26 and Nov. 10; only applications received online or postmarked during the application period will be accepted for consideration
  • Must be resident of Virginia
  • Must be 18 years of age or older at the time the application is submitted
  • Program is for individuals; businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies are not eligible
  • Multiple individuals with the same address may apply to the program; however, distribution of beehive units is limited to no more than three beehive units per household in the same year, July 1 to June 30

Recipients of beehive units must assemble the equipment and occupy them with a colony of honey bees within one year of receiving the equipment.

VDACS does not provide honey bees, equipment for managing the hives, such as personal safety equipment, or honey processing equipment.

To learn more about the Beehive Distribution Program or to submit an application, visit www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-beehive-distribution-program.shtml.

For more information, contact the VDACS office of plant industry services at (804) 786-3515 or [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

