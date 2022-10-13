Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives

Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.

Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications.

Qualification requirements

Application submitted between Oct. 26 and Nov. 10; only applications received online or postmarked during the application period will be accepted for consideration

Must be resident of Virginia

Must be 18 years of age or older at the time the application is submitted

Program is for individuals; businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies are not eligible

Multiple individuals with the same address may apply to the program; however, distribution of beehive units is limited to no more than three beehive units per household in the same year, July 1 to June 30

Recipients of beehive units must assemble the equipment and occupy them with a colony of honey bees within one year of receiving the equipment.

VDACS does not provide honey bees, equipment for managing the hives, such as personal safety equipment, or honey processing equipment.

To learn more about the Beehive Distribution Program or to submit an application, visit www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-beehive-distribution-program.shtml.

For more information, contact the VDACS office of plant industry services at (804) 786-3515 or [email protected].