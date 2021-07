Walton Middle School open as cooling shelter due to power outages

Due to power outages from the thunderstorm Wednesday evening, Walton Middle School will be open to Albemarle County residents as a cooling shelter at 10 a.m. this morning.

Anyone in need of cooling shelter should meet in the cafeteria of the school.

Walton Middle School is located at 4217 Red Hill Road, Charlottesville.