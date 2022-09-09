Menu
VMI releases 2022-2023 hoops schedule: Season tips off Nov. 7 at Richmond
Sports

VMI releases 2022-2023 hoops schedule: Season tips off Nov. 7 at Richmond

Chris Graham
Last updated:

VMI AthleticsThe Andrew Wilson era begins at VMI on Monday, Nov. 7 with an in-state matchup against 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifier Richmond at the Robins Center.

VMI then hosts Penn State New Kensington for its home opener on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Cameron Hall, which also underwent changes during the offseason with a rebranding paint job.

The Keydets next face consecutive 2022 NCAA Tourney qualifiers at Davidson on Nov. 13 and at Longwood on Friday, Nov. 18 in Farmville. As part of a mini-tournament hosted by Longwood, the Keydets will also face Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (Nov. 19) and Fairleigh Dickinson the next day.

“I’m very excited about the strength of our schedule,” Wilson said. “The Southern Conference has proven to be one of the best leagues in the country in recent years. We have assembled a non-conference slate that is going to challenge our players and prepare us for the challenges that lay ahead in the SoCon. We will play three teams on the road that all played in last year’s NCAA Tournament – Richmond, Davidson, & Longwood. In addition, we were able to schedule Saturday home games vs Navy and Radford that should bring excitement to Cameron Hall.”

VMI will face Navy at home for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign, a close 68-62 setback to the Midshipmen. Carlow then visits Lexington for a second straight year on Dec. 7 before the Keydets’ showdown with Radford at home Saturday, Dec. 10. The Keydets close the non-conference portion of the season on the road with contests at American (Dec. 13) and at Fordham (Dec. 22) during Christmas Furlough.

The Keydets begin SoCon play Thursday, Dec. 29 on the road at Furman and finish the campaign with an away game Feb. 25 at Western Carolina. The 2023 SoCon Tournament is scheduled for March 3-6 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville.

Season ticket options for the 2022-23 basketball season will be announced in the near future.

Chris Graham

