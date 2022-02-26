Baseball: VMI Keydets win 2022 home opener, defeating Lafayette, 8-1

Sophomore Brett Cook went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to lift VMI to an 8-1 victory over Lafayette Friday in the Keydets’ 2022 season home opener.

Zac Morris also had three hits on the afternoon to provide starter Tyler Bradt more run support than he would need. The sophomore right-hander worked seven strong innings, allowing just four hits, no earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.

Lafayette plated an unearned run in the top of the fourth to open the scoring, but Justin Starke and Will Knight each walked and came home on Cook’s blast to center field.

The Keydets added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, Morris doubled to right center and scored on a Starke single. Cook followed with a two-out double to plate Morris to push the lead to 5-1. VMI added three insurance runs in the seventh.

Will Lopez tossed two innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit and no walks. Cole Jenkins had two hits, including a double, Cole Garrett walked twice and Reeves Whitmore had a hit and a walk.

Dylan Minghini was 1-for-3 for the Leopards (0-5) with a double and a walk.

The same two teams meet Saturday at 2 p.m. in game two of the three game series.