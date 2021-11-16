Virginia vs. Pitt: Game notes, broadcast info, betting line for Coastal Showdown
Virginia (6-4, 4-2 ACC) will play its final regular season road game on Saturday at first place and 20th-ranked Pitt (8-2, 5-1 ACC).
Game Notes
- Virginia trails first place Pitt by one game in the Coastal Division standings. Wins by UVA in the final two games of the season would clinch its second division title in three years. A win by Pitt on Saturday would secure its second division crown in four seasons.
- Pitt (531.1 ypg) and Virginia (518.5 ypg) are two of five teams in the country averaging 500 or more yards of total offense per game. UVA has amassed 500 yards of total offense in all but two games this year
- Virginia has won four-straight ACC games going into the contest. The Cavaliers have never won five-straight ACC games in the same season.
- No. 20 Pitt will be the third-straight ranked opponent for Virginia (No. 25 BYU, No. 7 Notre Dame). Including then No. 21 North Carolina, UVA has played four ranked foes in 2021.
- Virginia is seeking its first road win against a ranked opponent since a 14-13 win at No. 23 Florida State in 2011.
- The Cavaliers are seeking their third road win of the season. UVA has not won three road games in the same year since 2011 when it went 4-1 away from Scott Stadium.
Broadcast Information
- Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2. In addition to the ESPN2 broadcast, fans can stream the game live on ESPN.com or the ESPN app.
- The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here.
- Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.
Betting Line
Vegas: Pitt -14
Over/under: 66.5
ESPN FPI: Pitt 80.6%