Virginia Tech rolls to 75-43 win over Louisville: Ninth win in 10 games for Hokies

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team cruised to a 75-43 win over Louisville on Tuesday night as the Hokies have now won nine of their last 10 games. Justyn Mutts recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Keve Aluma and Darius Maddox both had 11 points.

“Good ball game, defensively especially,” Mike Young said.

“We guarded the arc well … Our team played well.”

Tech shot 12 of 28 from deep, holding the Cardinals to 36.2 percent shooting. After going down 2-0, Tech went on a 12-0 run and never looked back, entering the half up 33-21.

This performance comes after some inconsistent shooting performances, but the Hokies had things going in this one, which didn’t surprise Young.

“I don’t lose any sleep about my team not shooting well. I know what they are capable of. We had a couple of tough outings where they weren’t falling,” he said.

“We had some better cracks at it, better rhythm. But all in all, I thought a pretty complete game, both ends.”

The Hokies never trailed after going down 2-0 and were boosted by a bench that produced 26 points. Tech forced 18 turnovers and scored 28 points off of them, allowing Louisville just two points off turnovers.

Only one player scored double-digit points for the visitors with Sydney Curry scoring 18 on 8-for-12 shooting.

The win was Tech’s 20th of the season, moving the team to 20-11 overall and 11-8 in the ACC. It’s likely that the Hokies still have some work to do to make their way onto the bubble as they wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Clemson

Story by Roger Gonzalez