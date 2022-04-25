Virginia-ODU baseball game canceled with bad weather in forecast

Published Monday, Apr. 25, 2022, 6:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The midweek non-conference baseball matchup between #10 Virginia and ODU slated for Tuesday at Harbor Park in Norfolk has been canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game will not be rescheduled.

Virginia will be home on Wednesday to host George Mason at Disharoon Park. First pitch will be at 6 p.m., and the contest will air live on ACC Network.

All tickets purchased through ynottix.com and the ODU box office will be automatically refunded. Those fans will shortly receive an email message with further information. Refunds will take place within 10 business days.

Individuals who purchased their tickets through the ODU Alumni Association or the Harbor Park ticket office should reach out to those respective entities for more information on the refunding process. Those who booked a group hospitality area or suite for the game, should contact their Tides group sales representative to reschedule their event.

Like this: Like Loading...