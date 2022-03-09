Virginia COVID update: Numbers continue downward trend

You’re not hearing much about COVID lately, and for good reason – the Omicron wave is over.

The latest update from the Virginia Department of Health has daily case numbers trending down toward three digits. The seven-day average on Tuesday was 1,033, and that’s with the daily reports on Saturday and Sunday at 647 and 520.

For comparison, the one-day high-water mark during Omicron was 26,125 back on Jan. 8, two months ago.

COVID-related hospitalizations are also well down from their Omicron highs. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reported 593 people in Virginia hospitals with COVID or awaiting a test result, down from the high of 3,948 back on Jan. 18.

Story by Chris Graham