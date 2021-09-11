Vega, Emiliani deliver five-run fifth in win over Shorebirds

The Fredericksburg Nationals got back in the win column on Friday night, defeating the Delmarva Shorebirds 6-1 on the strength of a five-run fifth inning.

With two outs in the fifth, five straight FredNats batters reached and scored to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 5-1 lead that would hold the rest of the night. Onix Vega’s two-out, two-run single was followed by an opposite-field three-run homer from Leandro Emiliani to cap the rally.

FredNats starter Matt Merrill allowed a career-high five walks over 3.0 innings, but twice left the bases loaded by striking out a Shorebirds batter to end the threat. Delmarva left 10 men on base and went 0-for-6 with men in scoring position, scoring their only run on a fourth-inning balk from Edward Ureña.

Ureña (W, 1-1) worked 3.0 innings, allowing the game’s first run but presiding over Fredericksburg’s rally in the fifth against Cameron Bishop (L, 0-1). Singles from Jake Boone and Darren Baker set the stage for Vega and Emiliani’s run-scoring hits, providing all the offense the FredNats would need.

Baker added an RBI single in the seventh, and Cole Quintanilla and Brendan Collins pitched scoreless relief to give the FredNats their largest margin of victory since August 14.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Saturday in search of a series win. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.