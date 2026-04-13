Surging Nats face Paul Skenes in opener in Pittsburgh

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, after a rough outing on Opening Day, has been back to form in his past two starts, giving up two runs on five hits in 11.1 innings in wins over Cincinnati and San Diego.

That’s the challenge tonight for the Washington Nationals (7-8), who are coming off a three-game sweep at Milwaukee over the weekend.

James Wood has been swinging the hot bat of late for the Nats – over his last six games, he’s 12-for-22 with three homers, eight RBIs and an OPS at 1.791.

Details

First pitch : 6:40 p.m. ET

: 6:40 p.m. ET Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

WAS: Cade Cavalli (0-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP)

(0-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP) PIT: Paul Skenes (2-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP)

Orioles welcome Diamondbacks for first of three

Baltimore (8-7) welcomes Arizona (9-7) for the first of three tonight at Camden Yards.

The O’s took two of three from the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, notching a pair of 6-2 wins on Saturday and Sunday.

Gunnar Henderson (.242 BA/.919 OPS, 6 HRs, 12 RBIs) has hit three homers in his last five games, and his six homers through 15 games is tied for the AL lead (Yordan Alvarez, Houston).

Details

First pitch : 6:35 p.m. ET

: 6:35 p.m. ET Broadcast: MASN

Pitching probables

AZ : Ryne Nelson (1-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP)

: (1-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP) BAL: Dean Kremer: first start in 2026 season

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