Home MLB Today: Nats get Paul Skenes in Pittsburgh; O’s open three with D’backs
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MLB Today: Nats get Paul Skenes in Pittsburgh; O’s open three with D’backs

Chris Graham
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Surging Nats face Paul Skenes in opener in Pittsburgh

washington nationals
Photo: © Media Whale Stock/stock.adobe.com

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, after a rough outing on Opening Day, has been back to form in his past two starts, giving up two runs on five hits in 11.1 innings in wins over Cincinnati and San Diego.

That’s the challenge tonight for the Washington Nationals (7-8), who are coming off a three-game sweep at Milwaukee over the weekend.

James Wood has been swinging the hot bat of late for the Nats – over his last six games, he’s 12-for-22 with three homers, eight RBIs and an OPS at 1.791.

Details

  • First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

  • WAS: Cade Cavalli (0-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP)
  • PIT: Paul Skenes (2-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP)

Orioles welcome Diamondbacks for first of three

baltimore orioles
Photo: © Andreas Prott/stock.adobe.com

Baltimore (8-7) welcomes Arizona (9-7) for the first of three tonight at Camden Yards.

The O’s took two of three from the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, notching a pair of 6-2 wins on Saturday and Sunday.

Gunnar Henderson (.242 BA/.919 OPS, 6 HRs, 12 RBIs) has hit three homers in his last five games, and his six homers through 15 games is tied for the AL lead (Yordan Alvarez, Houston).

Details

  • First pitch: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast: MASN

Pitching probables

  • AZRyne Nelson (1-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP)
  • BALDean Kremer: first start in 2026 season

Shopping for O’s, Nats fans

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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