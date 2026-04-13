Home Podcast: #TeamAFP talks referendum, decline of Virginia media on ‘Street Knowledge’
Arts, Culture, Media

Podcast: #TeamAFP talks referendum, decline of Virginia media on ‘Street Knowledge’

Chris Graham
Published date:
podcast
Photo: © OneClick/stock.adobe.com

Actually, first, this week’s “Street Knowledge” acknowledges that, it’s going to be hot in our part of the world in the next few days – with temperatures forecast to get near or above 90 this week.

A little early for that.

Crystal Graham joins the show to keep me in line – good luck with that.

Her job this week: to keep me on task talking about the April 21 congressional redistricting referendum.

We also discussed the ongoing decline of the Virginia news media, and what we’re trying to do to forge a new path forward.

Why not try to overturn the tables in front of that particular temple, right?

 





Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Poor traffic planning by UVA casts pall over Luke Combs ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ show
2 A local Kroger store banned a woman of color: Was it racial discrimination?
3 UVA Basketball: Everything you need to know about the dismissal of Coach Mox, what’s next
4 Split deepens in Perriello-Macy Sixth District primary race with new hire
5 UVA Football: The Chandler Morris legal situation played out as well as it could have

Latest News

newspapers
Arts, Culture, Media

Kevin Federline has a spokesperson: And more nonsense news nuggets

Chris Graham
staunton
Local News

Staunton: City beginning spring paving program, so, be on the lookout for disruptions

Chris Graham

The City of Staunton public works folks have gotten going with their spring paving program, with work planned on numerous streets throughout the city over the next couple of months.

vdot road
Local News

VDOT: Local road construction, maintenance scheduled for week of April 13-17

Chris Graham

VDOT, busy as usual, has released its updated schedule for road construction and maintenance for the coming week.

baseball
Baseball

MLB Today: Nats get Paul Skenes in Pittsburgh; O’s open three with D’backs

Chris Graham
brian o'connor mississippi state
Baseball

UVA Baseball: Brian O’Connor is making history at Mississippi State

Chris Graham
trump blasphemy
Politics

Trump quietly deleted the blasphemous post depicting him as Jesus

Chris Graham
softball
Etc.

UVA Softball: Injury-riddled ‘Hoos drop series finale to Virginia Tech, 5-0

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status