Actually, first, this week’s “Street Knowledge” acknowledges that, it’s going to be hot in our part of the world in the next few days – with temperatures forecast to get near or above 90 this week.

A little early for that.

Crystal Graham joins the show to keep me in line – good luck with that.

Her job this week: to keep me on task talking about the April 21 congressional redistricting referendum.

We also discussed the ongoing decline of the Virginia news media, and what we’re trying to do to forge a new path forward.

Why not try to overturn the tables in front of that particular temple, right?











