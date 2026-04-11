Nats surprise NL Central-leading Brew Crew
The Washington Nationals (5-8) rallied from a first-inning deficit, tying the game in the seventh, then scoring four in the ninth to take Game 1 at Milwaukee (8-5), 7-3, on Friday night.
James Wood (.269 BA/.930 OPS, 4 HRs, 11 RBIs) was 4-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.
CJ Abrams (.311 BA/1.015 OPS, 4 HRs, 15 RBIs) was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Details
- First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Broadcast: MLB.TV
Pitching probables
- WAS: Foster Griffin (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP)
- MIL: Kyle Harrison (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP)
O’s look to rebound
Landen Roupp (2-1, 3.24 ERA) held Baltimore (6-7) to a run on five hits in six innings, keying San Francisco (6-8) to a 6-3 victory in Camden Yards on Friday night.
Gunnar Henderson (.245 BA/.929 OPS, 3 HRs, 5 RBIs) hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to make the score look respectable.
Adley Rutschmann (.294 BA, .856 OPS, 0 HR, 3 RBIs) was 3-for-5 at the plate.
Big free-agent acquisition Pete Alonso (.176 BA/.538 OPS, 1 HR, 3 RBIs) ain’t doing squat yet.
Details
- First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Broadcast: MASN
Pitching probables
- SF: Logan Webb (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)
- BAL: Chris Bassitt (0-2, 14.21 ERA, 2.84 WHIP)
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- Washington Nationals Nike Men’s MLB Authentic Collection Hoodie
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