Nats surprise NL Central-leading Brew Crew

The Washington Nationals (5-8) rallied from a first-inning deficit, tying the game in the seventh, then scoring four in the ninth to take Game 1 at Milwaukee (8-5), 7-3, on Friday night.

James Wood (.269 BA/.930 OPS, 4 HRs, 11 RBIs) was 4-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.

CJ Abrams (.311 BA/1.015 OPS, 4 HRs, 15 RBIs) was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Details

First pitch : 7:10 p.m. ET

: 7:10 p.m. ET Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

WAS: Foster Griffin (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP)

(1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP) MIL: Kyle Harrison (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP)

O’s look to rebound

Landen Roupp (2-1, 3.24 ERA) held Baltimore (6-7) to a run on five hits in six innings, keying San Francisco (6-8) to a 6-3 victory in Camden Yards on Friday night.

Gunnar Henderson (.245 BA/.929 OPS, 3 HRs, 5 RBIs) hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to make the score look respectable.

Adley Rutschmann (.294 BA, .856 OPS, 0 HR, 3 RBIs) was 3-for-5 at the plate.

Big free-agent acquisition Pete Alonso (.176 BA/.538 OPS, 1 HR, 3 RBIs) ain’t doing squat yet.

Details

First pitch : 7:15 p.m. ET

: 7:15 p.m. ET Broadcast: MASN

Pitching probables

SF : Logan Webb (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)

: (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP) BAL: Chris Bassitt (0-2, 14.21 ERA, 2.84 WHIP)

Shopping for O’s, Nats fans

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