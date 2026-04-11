Home MLB Today: Nats look to build on Game 1 win, O’s aim to even series with Giants
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MLB Today: Nats look to build on Game 1 win, O’s aim to even series with Giants

Chris Graham
Published date:

Nats surprise NL Central-leading Brew Crew

washington nationals The Washington Nationals (5-8) rallied from a first-inning deficit, tying the game in the seventh, then scoring four in the ninth to take Game 1 at Milwaukee (8-5), 7-3, on Friday night.

James Wood (.269 BA/.930 OPS, 4 HRs, 11 RBIs) was 4-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.

CJ Abrams (.311 BA/1.015 OPS, 4 HRs, 15 RBIs) was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Details

  • First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

  • WAS: Foster Griffin (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP)
  • MIL: Kyle Harrison (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP)

O’s look to rebound

baltimore orioles
Photo: © Andreas Prott/stock.adobe.com

Landen Roupp (2-1, 3.24 ERA) held Baltimore (6-7) to a run on five hits in six innings, keying San Francisco (6-8) to a 6-3 victory in Camden Yards on Friday night.

Gunnar Henderson (.245 BA/.929 OPS, 3 HRs, 5 RBIs) hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to make the score look respectable.

Adley Rutschmann (.294 BA, .856 OPS, 0 HR, 3 RBIs) was 3-for-5 at the plate.

Big free-agent acquisition Pete Alonso (.176 BA/.538 OPS, 1 HR, 3 RBIs) ain’t doing squat yet.

Details

  • First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast: MASN

Pitching probables

  • SFLogan Webb (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)
  • BALChris Bassitt (0-2, 14.21 ERA, 2.84 WHIP)

Shopping for O’s, Nats fans

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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