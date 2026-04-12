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Richmond Flying Squirrels stay hot, extend winning streak to eight

Chris Graham
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Richmond Flying Squirrels The Richmond Flying Squirrels opened CarMax Park with a six-game sweep of the Altoona Curve, completing the sweep on Sunday with a 2-1 win.

The Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have won eight in a row, tying a franchise record, and stand at 8-1 on the young season.

Darien Smith, who pitched in the Valley League with the Charlottesville Tom Sox in 2023, didn’t allow a baserunner until a one-out walk in the fifth by Shawn Ross.

Smith (1-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP) set a career high with nine strikeouts over his 4.1 innings in his first Double-A start.

Smith is now 9-0 in his brief minor-league career – after going 6-0 with a 1.55 ERA in Low-A San Jose and 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA in High-A Eugene in 2025.

Attendance note: 49,409 fans attended the six games at CarMax Park this week, averaging 8,234 fans per game.

Richmond leads all 120 MiLB teams in average attendance this season.





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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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