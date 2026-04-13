VDOT, busy as usual, has released its updated schedule for road construction and maintenance for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use the CSC’s mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

Augusta County

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 219 , southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 226 , northbound and southbound – Southbound closed overnight from exit 225 to exit 222, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday night (April 18). Follow posted detour. Northbound overnight right lane closures for sign work, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Southbound closed overnight from exit 225 to exit 222, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday night (April 18). Follow posted detour. Northbound overnight right lane closures for sign work, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *UPDATE* Mile marker 228 to 229 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Tuesday night.

, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Tuesday night. Mile marker 234 to 238, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

*NEW* Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Shoulder closures between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Technology Drive for electrical installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

*UPDATE* Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for intersection improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 6.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at various locations between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder widening, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Single lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 633 (Crimora Station Lane/Mine Branch Road) and Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

*NEW* Route 680 (Burketown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 696 (Coffman Road) for bridge replacement over Naked Creek, April 20 – May 15. Follow posted detour.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 640 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 30.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

*NEW* Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane, Verona) – Closed through 8 a.m. Monday (April 13) for railroad crossing maintenance. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 57 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 178 to 176 , southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 178 to 181 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night. *NEW* Mile marker 191 to 190 , southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 200 to 202 , northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

, northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 203 to 204 , northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for soil boring operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through May 17.

*NEW* Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 726 (Beard Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 15 through May 29.

Route 501 (Glasgow Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal at various locations between Buena Vista southern city limits and Amherst County line, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 238 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. *NEW* Mile marker 240 to 242 , northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Single lane closures as needed 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Single lane closures as needed 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 250 to 256, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closures (rolling roadblocks) for overhead utility work, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday (April 12).

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures at various locations between Route 639 (Monger Hill Road/Nicholson Road) and Route 628 (Beldor Road) for sign installations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures just west of Elkton town limits for bridge painting, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday (April 19).

Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 727 (Spring Creek Road) and the Augusta County line for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through April 24.

Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Southbound right lane closures from Route 713 (Brunk Lane) to (Koogler Lane) for turn lane construction, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 1.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) intersection for traffic signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

*NEW* Route 602 (West Maryland Avenue/East Point Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Shenandoah town limits for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Route 735 (Linhoss Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 710 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for bridge widening, through May 28. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.











