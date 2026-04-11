Home UVA Baseball: #13 ‘Hoos fall to Notre Dame, 5-3, evening weekend series
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UVA Baseball: #13 ‘Hoos fall to Notre Dame, 5-3, evening weekend series

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: UVA Athletics

Notre Dame starter Jack Radel, solid all season, owned #13 Virginia on Saturday, shutting out the ’Hoos through six, in a 5-3 Irish win on Saturday.

The result evens the series between Notre Dame (16-14, 7-10 ACC) and Virginia (25-11, 9-8 ACC).

Radel (4-2, 2.82 ERA) limited UVA to two hits through six, before the ’Hoos broke through with a pair of runs in the seventh, on a two-run homer from Sam Harris, his 11th of the season.



Harris got the margin to 5-3 Irish with a one-out RBI double in the eighth.

With runners at second and third, Jake Weatherspoon flied out to left, then Kyle Johnson walked to load the bases, ahead of Zach Jackson, the potential go-ahead run, striking out on three pitches.

Virginia went down in order in the ninth against Notre Dame reliever William Jaisle, who recorded his first save of the season.

Max Stammel (2-4, 7.36 ERA), struggling all season, was lit up again – giving up all five Notre Dame runs on four hits and four walks in 3.1 innings, striking out five.

The UVA bullpen put up 4.2 innings of scoreless two-hit, one-walk relief thereafter.

Z-man to the pen

uva baseball henry zatkowski
Henry Zatkowski. Photo: UVA Athletics

Opening Day starter Henry Zatkowski was used out of the pen for a second straight day, after putting up four scoreless innings in a start in the midweek game with JMU on Tuesday.

Zatkowski technically moved to the bullpen on March 20, when he came in after Kyle Johnson went an inning in the first of his several rehab starts in a 10-6 win over Wake Forest.

Zatkowski also followed Johnson in Game 1s with Boston College and Florida State, ahead of the stint as the midweek starter against JMU.

Getting an inning last night and an inning again today suggests that Zatkowski is full-time bullpen guy now.

Which is an odd place for a guy with a 5-0 record, 4.30 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, on a team with a trash starting staff – outside of Zatkowski, Virginia’s starters are a cumulative 3-8 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.64 WHIP.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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