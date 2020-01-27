VDOT seeks input on Route 631/5th Street study

VDOT is conducting a study of the 5th Street corridor between Harris Road in Charlottesville and Ambrose Commons Drive in Albemarle County.

A key component of the study is public feedback. The public is invited to help identify transportation solutions for the corridor by answering a short online survey available on the study website: www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/5th-st-corridor-study.asp.

The survey will be available until March 6.

The purpose of the study is to develop short-, mid-, and long-term community-supported transportation solutions to provide safe and comfortable travel for all uses and users of the roadway.

The results from this study will be reviewed and potential transportation projects will be developed and presented for feedback at a public meeting later this year.

The study is scheduled for completion in summer 2020.

This study is supported by a stakeholder group made up of representatives from the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC), the Charlottesville‐Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization (CA‐MPO), Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT), and the 5th and Avon Community Advisory Committee.

