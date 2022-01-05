VDOT crews continue clearing roads, with more winter weather on the way

Virginia Department of Transportation crews continue to clear roads and restore service following the effects of the unprecedented snowfall on Monday.

Parts of the state received more than a foot of snow during the winter storm, with snowfall rates exceeding two inches per hour. Total snowfall accumulations ranged from two to 14 inches across the Commonwealth.

VDOT crews continue to work in 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day to clear primary and secondary roads. With more winter weather expected to arrive in parts of the Commonwealth this week, preparation has already begun with crews checking equipment and ensuring adequate material and supply levels.

Motorists are urged to limit nonessential travel and exercise extreme caution if they do need to drive. Temperatures are warming through the day, with melting snow creating risk of downed trees, breakage and more impacts to power lines. As temperatures drop this evening, refreeze is expected. Those who must travel need to exercise extreme caution and reduce speeds when navigating icy roads.

Additional statewide updates

Crews are continuing snow-removal operations around the clock to plow secondary roads and are actively clearing numerous downed trees.

Most Virginia 511 cameras are back online after being impacted by power outages caused by the storm.

Crews continue to work in 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel.

Key reminders

Postpone travel as long as possible to give crews time to treat roads.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement.

Do not pass snow plows.

Visit orgfor the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

Crews will prioritize road clearing as follows:

Interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes will be cleared first.

Secondary and subdivision streets will be treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews will focus efforts on roads that are most frequently traveled.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at vdot.virginia.gov.

VDOT recently partnered with Wazeto add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.

