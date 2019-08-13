VCU wins grant from Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced a grant from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to VCU for $199,978 to fund scholarships to attract and retain talented students in the nuclear engineering program.
“Once again, VCU shows itself as an outstanding university receiving recognition from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission,” said Congressman McEachin. “These funds will allow VCU to continue to attract the best and the brightest and to prepare students for a future in which nuclear knowledge may be imperative.”
