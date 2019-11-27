UVA Equity Center launches: Fighting for racial equality

Racial and socioeconomic inequity divides the Charlottesville community. Generations of local leaders have worked to address pervasive and persistent inequity, in education, housing, health and elsewhere.

A new University of Virginia initiative brings university resources to join local leaders in creating an environment that provides equitable opportunity for every member of the Charlottesville community. The university will partner with the community to advance social justice.

The University of Virginia (UVA) Democracy Initiative Center for the Redress of Inequity Through Community Engaged Scholarship or ‘Equity Center’ launched with community events designed to prepare local students for college and celebrate local leaders.

After hosting a faculty event with educators from across the university, FAFSA and College Essay Parties were held on Nov. 13 and 14 at schools, churches, and community centers throughout the city of Charlottesville. On Nov. 15, the Giving Thanks Dinner was held at the Omni Hotel Ballroom in Charlottesville.

“The purpose of public education is to serve the community,” said Dr. Dayna Bowen Matthew, Equity Center Faculty Director and UVA School of Law professor. “The community has identified employment, education, housing, and health as their greatest needs and so helping to eradicate the vast racial and socioeconomic inequities in those sectors will be the work of this new the Equity Center.”

Designed to build the pipeline of local students of color attending UVA or wherever their educational desires take them, the FAFSA and College Essay Parties assisted local students and parents with completing the FAFSA and other college-entry paperwork. UVA professors and community leaders supported students in writing competitive college essays and personal statements. These events are a first step in addressing educational inequality in Charlottesville.

“I’ve worked over the years with many faculty who venture off grounds to do community work,” said Equity Center Community Director Karen Waters-Wicks. “To see community-centered education and genuine partnership applied institution-wide is a great shift. I largely commend UVA President James Ryan’s leadership, the leadership of the Equity Center, and community members for coming together to effect change.

At the Giving Thanks Dinner, the ‘Equity Center’ thanked local leaders and advocates who have worked to address racial inequity for years. This includes many members of the ‘Equity Center’s’ Local Steering Committee who have worked for over a year to build the Equity Center at UVA. During the dinner, local Equity Center grantees also provided an update on their work.

Honorees and attendees included:

Nikuyah Walker, Mayor of Charlottesville

Daniel Fairley, Charlottesville Youth Opportunity Coordinator

Traci DeShazor, Deputy Secretary of the Commonwealth

Diantha McKeel Albemarle Board of Supervisors

Charlene Green, Charlottesville Office of Human Rights

Siri Russel, Albemarle County Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Moving forward the Equity Center will continue to provide support for local students and parents applying to college and will partner with local organizations and advocates.

Charlottesville area students and parents may contact Melody Jackson (mj2fd@virginia.edu) for support with applying to college.

Visit virginiaequitycenter.org for more information about the Equity Center.

