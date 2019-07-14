Turner Ashby alum Brenan Hanifee shines in Keys win over Salem
Turner Ashby High School grad Brenan Hanifee shut out the Salem Red Sox, 6-0, in the Frederick Keys’ first complete-game effort since 2013 Sunday afternoon at Nymeo Field.
Hanifee (6-9, 4.40 ERA) allowed four hits and didn’t walk a batter, striking out four.
Hanifee was a 2016 TA grad and 2016 fourth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles. In parts of three seasons in the O’s organization, he has a record of 21-18 with a 3.31 ERA.
A three-run homer from Zach Jarrett gave Frederick a 3-0 lead in the third inning. The Keys tacked on insurance in the fourth inning when Jomar Reyes stepped to the plate in a bases loaded situation, hitting into a force out that still permitted the lead runner and a 4-0 advantage.
Patrick Dorian blasted his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth inning.
What’s Next
Salem Red Sox at Frederick Keys Monday, July 15, 2019.
First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 PM EST.
LHP Enmanuel De Jesus vs. RHP Cameron Bishop
Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM
Watch: MiLB.TV
