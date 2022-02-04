Top 10 most expensive auto repairs

Have you ever had a significant vehicle component fail? It can almost seem like the end of the world when that happens. That’s because you must fix it promptly to prevent your life from getting thrown into chaos. Can you even imagine? You’d have to rely on public transportation, friends, or Uber drivers to go places around town.

Furthermore, you could run into some financial challenges when breakdowns occur. After all, professional auto repairs can sometimes be expensive. In fact, they can leave individuals feeling as if they had to break the bank on occasion. So, maybe it’s time for you to act today and ensure costly fixes don’t wreak havoc on your budget.

You may wish to start putting money away each paycheck for serious matters. Then, you’ll have cash saved to deal with them whenever issues arise. Don’t worry if that sounds like a hassle. It can be challenging to save these days, but all is not lost. There is also the option to complete some research online to find and purchase the best extended car warranty.

With it, you’ll pay reduced costs for auto repairs, and that should make things easier—at least when it comes to auto repair costs. The following are ten of the most expensive repairs you may face at some point in your lifetime. They’ll help you understand why a warranty is so important.

1. Engine replacement

When internal engine parts break, replacing a motor is often cheaper than repairing it. At a local shop, you’ll probably be looking somewhere in the neighborhood of $7,500 for a replacement powertrain. That price should include parts and labor, but if you own a luxury vehicle or one with a diesel engine, the cost could be even higher, so it’s easy to see why it might be difficult to come up with the money for such a fix.

2. Transmission replacement

Your car isn’t going to go anywhere if the transmission goes out. This unit converts the engine energy into a form of usable power. It sends the power to the drive that, in turn, dispatches it to the wheels, making them turn. You’ll definitely want to have an extended car warranty on hand before a transmission replacement is needed. Without one, that project may set you back $4,000 to $5,000.

3. Hybrid car battery replacement

Everybody seems to be going green these days. Some consumers are doing their part to protect the Earth by purchasing hybrid vehicles. These units are great for the environment, but they aren’t always good for your pocketbook. For example, if your hybrid requires a new battery, you’ll spend around $6,000 replacing it.

4. Airbag replacement

If you get into an accident and the airbags deploy, they’ll need to be replaced. Not only that, but if a unit malfunctions, replacement may be necessary as well. This task can be pretty time-consuming. Thus, it will likely cost you somewhere between $2,500 and $4,000 without a warranty.

5. Head gasket repair

Vehicles have many different gaskets, but perhaps none of them are quite as crucial as the head gasket. It seals the connection between the top and bottom motor halves in layman’s terms. If this piece fails, overheating can occur, and the engine can lose power. The actual parts may not cost much, but mechanics charge hefty fees because replacing them is labor-intensive. Get an extended car warranty to ensure you don’t have to pay between $1,500 and $2,000 for a head gasket replacement.

6. Replacing a catalytic converter

Modern cars have catalytic converters. The devices turn waste emissions into less harmful gases before they are emitted into the atmosphere. Unfortunately, these pieces tend to clog as they age. They can also get damaged by things like potholes or road debris. A catalytic converter problem can cause your ride to lose power. Not to mention, it will decrease its fuel economy. Mechanics typically charge around $1,500 to replace these exhaust parts.

7. Fuel injector replacement

Injectors send the appropriate amount of fuel to the motor. They ensure that the unit performs to its maximum potential when working right. However, these pieces can clog now and again. They can also stop functioning correctly for other reasons. When issues happen, fuel injector replacement is often the best solution, which can run you between $814 and $1,329.

8. Brake line repair/replacement

More often than not, when brake line issues present themselves, mechanics recommend replacing them rather than repairing them via patches. That is because brake systems protect drivers, passengers, and others on the roadways. A patch may not hold up, and the brake fluid could leak out. Then, the person might not be able to stop and get into a wreck.

Typically, brake repairs aren’t all that expensive because the prices of things like pads and rotors aren’t extremely high. But when brake lines that carry fluid must be replaced, the project’s cost can get out of control in a hurry and run you $1,000 or more.

9. Suspension system fixes

If a part of your car’s suspension system becomes weak or breaks, you could lose control. That’s because when such features become problematic, vehicles tend to bounce, sway, and go all over the place. In other words, it isn’t feasible to drive with these issues. But what are you going to do if you don’t have the money or any other choice? So, get a warranty so that you don’t have to spend $2,500 to $3,000 out of pocket on repairs.

10. A/C compressor replacement

Air conditioning compressors don’t always go out, but if yours does, it will probably happen at an inopportune time, like in traffic in the middle of summer. Replacing this piece isn’t the most expensive repair here, but it can still cost you a whopping $500. That’s certainly not an amount to shake a stick at, and it’s one that many people can’t keep in the bank, as it isn’t uncommon for individuals to live paycheck to paycheck.

Some final thoughts

Expensive auto repairs like these can cause you financial grief, but that’s only if you let them. Obtaining an extended car warranty can help you avoid such hardships. So, what are you waiting for? Get your warranty today.

Story by Alexis MacKenna