Single-vehicle crash leads to fatality in Albemarle County

A Charlottesville man is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday on Presidents Road in Albemarle County.

The Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded at 3:37 p.m. Thursday the crash in the 3800 block of Presidents Road. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Austin Hunter Frazier of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the crash.

Frazier was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the second traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2022.