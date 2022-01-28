augusta free press news

Single-vehicle crash leads to fatality in Albemarle County

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, 3:41 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

police-fire-ems
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A Charlottesville man is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday on Presidents Road in Albemarle County.

The Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded at 3:37 p.m. Thursday the crash in the 3800 block of Presidents Road. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Austin Hunter Frazier of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the crash.

Frazier was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the second traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2022.


augusta free press
augusta free press