Albemarle County Police vehicles struck on Barracks Road

At approximately 2 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were on the scene of a single vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Barracks Road. There were several APCD vehicles at the scene with emergency lights activated.

Another motorist approached the scene and lost control of their vehicle, crashing into the rear of an ACPD vehicle which then struck a second ACPD vehicle. There were no injuries as the result of either crash.

The driver from the initial crash was taken into custody for DUI. The driver of the crash involving the ACPD vehicles was charged with reckless driving.

One of the ACPD vehicles involved in the incident have been removed from service pending repairs.

