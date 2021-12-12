Tony Elliott introductory press conference set for Monday

Virginia will hold a press conference to introduce new football coach Tony Elliott on Monday at 2 p.m. ET.

The press conference will be held in the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility.

There are several options fans can watch the press conference. A live stream will be available on UVA’s athletics website VirginiaSports.com. The event will also be live streamed on Facebook at @VirginiaCavaliers. The ACC Network will broadcast the press conference live.

